Luis Garcia on Anfield: “This is a Special Ground, Everybody Knows That”

Luis Garcia returned to Anfield for the Liverpool FC Legends game, coached by Kenny Dalglish. He was joined by a number of former Reds - Daniel Agger, Jamie Carragher, Dirk Kuyt and Maxi Rodriguez.

The opponents were Barcelona, also Garcia’s former club. As a result, the Spaniard played the first half as a Red, and the second half as a Barcelona Legend. And he cheekily commented that he knew he was “going to have a chance of winning today”.

Liverpool however lost the game 2-1, despite a Steven Gerrard penalty.

“First half, I struggled a little bit with the chances I had, I didn’t score. But trust me, I wanted to finish them, no luck today”, said Garcia.

“When you come here, you are desperate to perform well, to give everything. You try – your head goes but your body doesn’t follow the orders.”

But he still considered it a special opportunity to return to Anfield.

“I had the chance to play in many different countries and continents and I haven’t seen this anywhere”, he said.

“I think that’s why it’s special – that’s why all the former players want to come here to play, not only from the Liverpool side, also from the Barcelona side. You have to do a list of 22 but there is a long list who would have loved to be here. This is a special ground, everybody knows that.”