Daniel Agger On Playing At Anfield Again

The Dane played in the LFC Legends match today

By Mark Kastner
Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: LFC Foundation Charity Match Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The LFC Legends took on Barcelona Legends today and suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Catalona team. Steven Gerrard scored a patented penalty kick to take the legendary Reds to a 1-0 victory, but two Barca goals meant Liverpool suffered defeat. Daniel Agger, Liverpool’s former stalwart defender spoke to Liverpool’s official team website about the game and playing at Anfield again.

“It was good fun.” Agger told Liverpoolfc.com, “I hope people enjoyed it, even though it was slow but still hard. I don’t play football at all, so I was trying my best to hide it!”

“As we said in the dressing room at half-time, it’s easy to play football if you keep the football – and we definitely didn’t do that!”

On playing in front of an Anfield crowd, he continued: “It’s a feeling you can’t recreate anywhere else.

“It’s just nice to be here, nice to be here on the pitch, nice to play football again. I don’t play at all. I wish I could play more but it’s nice to be here.”

The Dane got to play alongside former teammates Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia.

