Liverpool Women vs. Durham Women 2021-22 Preview and Team News

LIVERPOOL WOMEN VS. DURHAM WOMEN

| Sunday, March 27 |

WSL2 | Prenton Park

12PM GMT/7AM EST

The excitement is mounting as Liverpool has reached their final four league games of the season. The Reds are eight points ahead of Bristol City, who lost their game in hand 1-0 against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon in their race for promotion back in to the WSL.

An otherwise smooth season hit an unexpected roadblock last week when the team dropped points against Charlton Women in a disappointing 0-0 draw. The Reds will look to rebound from that match and put in a good showing against Durham.

They will have an injury boost, as captain Niamh Fahey, out with a bug last week, will return to the starting line-up again on Sunday.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have turned in two draws of their own, and will want to find a way to steal points at Prenton Park.

The game is streaming live from the FA Player app and site.

Manager Matt Beard urges focus and consistency ahead of the match.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and we will remain positive and keep doing what we are doing,” he said in his column for the official site.

“I told the players to worry about ourselves and let the opposition worry about us. It will be a tough game but an entertaining game and we will do as much as we can to try to get the three points.”

What Liverpool have lacked this month is goals. They’ve only managed two in their three matches. This could be the season catching up to them or the team taking a foot off the gas, but these last four games will need the leadership and ingenuity of the likes of Katie Stengel and Lianne Kiernan to get them back to goalscoring form.