Liverpool Legends vs. Barca Legends Charity Match

It’s that time of the year. The current teams are away on international duty, and so a handful of Liverpool legends are converging onto Anfield for a charity friendly to benefit the LFC Foundation. This year’s match up is against Barcelona Legends.

The Liverpool players who will be on hand to perform for their fans include former Liverpool captains Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia, fan favorites Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt, Scousers Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman, folk hero Luis Garcia, and chronically injured defenders Glenn Johnson and Fabio Aurelio (pray for their ACLs).

The manager for the evening will be the GOAT King Kenny, with silver fox Ian Rush as his second.

The game is streaming on Facebook Live for a fee, and began at 3pm local time / 10am EST.

Team news is in at Anfield with Steven Gerrard captaining #LFC https://t.co/uHkOEGui3t pic.twitter.com/ATqhgGonTv — Connor O'Neill (@ConnorOn95) March 26, 2022

Line-Up:

LFC Legends: Westerveld, Carragher, Hyypia, Agger, Johnson, Aurelio, Kvarme, Diao, Gerrard, Garcia, Kuyt.

Substitutes: Dudek, Enrique, McAteer, Baros, Babb, McManaman, Smicer, Berger, Rodriguez, Downing.

These matches are always a bit of light-hearted fun as fans get to watch their favorite former players lumber around like good sports for 45 minutes before being switched out for another set.