 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Liverpool Legends vs. Barca Legends Charity Match

Proceeds from the friendly will go towards the LFC Foundation.

By epicskyline
/ new
Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: LFC Foundation Charity Match Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s that time of the year. The current teams are away on international duty, and so a handful of Liverpool legends are converging onto Anfield for a charity friendly to benefit the LFC Foundation. This year’s match up is against Barcelona Legends.

The Liverpool players who will be on hand to perform for their fans include former Liverpool captains Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia, fan favorites Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt, Scousers Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman, folk hero Luis Garcia, and chronically injured defenders Glenn Johnson and Fabio Aurelio (pray for their ACLs).

The manager for the evening will be the GOAT King Kenny, with silver fox Ian Rush as his second.

The game is streaming on Facebook Live for a fee, and began at 3pm local time / 10am EST.

Line-Up:

LFC Legends: Westerveld, Carragher, Hyypia, Agger, Johnson, Aurelio, Kvarme, Diao, Gerrard, Garcia, Kuyt.

Substitutes: Dudek, Enrique, McAteer, Baros, Babb, McManaman, Smicer, Berger, Rodriguez, Downing.

These matches are always a bit of light-hearted fun as fans get to watch their favorite former players lumber around like good sports for 45 minutes before being switched out for another set.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...