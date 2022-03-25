Potential Tsimikas Song Emerges Following Club Video

Earlier this week the club’s social media began circulating a quiz-style set of sponsored videos called “Call Yourself a Teammate?”, and the videos proved extremely popular with fans.

In them, a panel made up of Thiago, Diogo Jota, and Kostas Tsimikas were asked a series of questions about their teammates with the aim of collecting the most point and becoming the best teammate.

It was all fun and games until the final (bonus) round, where the lads were asked to run out into the wider training complex and get a teammate to sing their song for them.

Thiago was immediately successful, snagging Jordan Henderson as the skipper begrudgingly got involved. Jota had a bit more trouble, but finally succeeded with Harvey Elliott doing him the honor.

When it came to Tsimikas, however, there was a problem: the Greek left back does not have a song!

While Ibra Konaté came up with his own Tsimikas rap on the spot, viewable in the video below, the Thiago ultimately prevailed.

All was not lost, however, as a very catchy potential song for Tsimikas emerged on social media yesterday. Sung to the tune of ABBA’s “Man After Midnight,” the lyrics go: “Tsimi Tsimi Tsimi, our Kostas Tsimikas / His passport says he’s Greek but we know that he’s Scouse” over the first two lines of ABBA’s chorus.

Heartwarming, isn’t it? Maybe if you haven’t got a song and want one all you need to do is get a sponsored video skit made to ask for one.