Diaz and Alisson Impress in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Alisson were in action for Colombia and Brazil, respectively, and both put in quality performances.

Díaz scored Colombia’s opening goal against Bolivia in their 3-0 win, scoring just before halftime. The winger was taken off on the 84th minute, and Miguel Borja and Mateus Uribe joined him on the scoresheet late on.

Colombia have not yet qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, but enter the final phase of qualifiers with a chance.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified, while Colombia, currently in 6th place, battle it out with Peru, Uruguay, and Ecuador — all of whom sit above them in the qualifying table. The top four teams qualify for the World Cup.

They play Vennezuela, who sit in place, on March 30th, while Peru play Paraguay, Uruguay play Chile, and Ecuador face already-qualified Argentina.

While Alisson’s Brazil are safely through, the goalkeeper’s side nonetheless put on a good showing, beating Chile 4-0 to add to Alisson’s clean sheet tally.

Fabinho was not central to the effort, but did feature as an 82nd-minute substitute. Brazil remain unbeaten in World Cup Qualfifying.