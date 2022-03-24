Rhiannon Roberts Would “Run Through A Brick Wall” For Liverpool

That phrase isn’t new or shocking to Liverpool fans - players that would run through brick walls for the club. It’s what the club actively looks for, it’s what the fans want from players. We want all of the heart and the passion that a player can give us in their pursuit of success.

And maybe some cheeky tackles here and there, sparks of excitement on the pitch when we can get them.

All of that comes from Rhiannon Roberts when she’s in red for Liverpool Women.

“You know me, I like a tackle, I like a header and I just try to be a spark in the team,” Roberts told the club website in a recent interview.

“If it’s a bit flat at any point in the game, if I can make a good tackle or an important header, I will always try to spark the team back up again. We always talk about this in our psychology sessions and we get asked, ‘Can you be the spark? Can you lift the team or do something a little bit special?’

“But let’s face it, I’m not going to go and do step-overs, am I? So if I can win the ball and get the team going, I will try to do it.”

Roberts and the rest of the Women’s squad are currently 8 points clear at the top of the FA Women’s Championship table, with four matches to go before we know for sure that we’ll make it back to the WSL. Roberts, Liverpool’s additional number 4, has been that spark on many occasions for the team, although she’s just one in a group of big sparks.

“It has been really enjoyable. We’ve got a really good group together and it’s a good environment,” the defender continued.

“We’ve got a positive group of players and staff, and everything has just come together for this season. It took us a bit of time to get going at the start and we have been so consistent throughout the season and we just need to get this over the line now. For us to go 17 league games unbeaten is a really good record and, to be fair, we’ve set good standards for ourselves as well.

“We’ve had psychology sessions and we’ve said we should be keeping clean sheets for a certain amount of games, we shouldn’t be conceding and should be winning a lot of games.

“At first, you look at it and think, ‘Well, that’s too high.’ But we’ve got high expectations of ourselves and each other. We’ve done really well this season and hopefully that will continue going forward.”

There’s really no such thing as standards that are too high in sport, and Roberts and the squad have proved that they have what it takes to keep competing - and staying humble at the same time as they near the end of the season and promotion.

“It is getting closer but we’ve just got to take it one game at a time,” Roberts continues. “We are not getting carried away and we know we’ve got a lot of hard work to do because mathematically it’s still anyone’s to play for.

“We’ve got to keep our heads down and look to the next game and the next three points.”

That next game comes this Sunday March 27th, when Durham visit Prenton Park. Once again, the loyal fans of the Women’s team enter the conversation, and Roberts takes no time in gushing about how important they’ve been during this season.

“Honestly, they are absolutely unbelievable,” Roberts says. “Every week all the girls are going, ‘Is there a supporters’ coach going for the game?’

“The away support we’ve had this season has been incredible and they have just outshone the opposition we’ve played when they have played at home. An away game for us feels like a home game and it’s unbelievable.

“It showed last season how much we missed them due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it made a massive impact.

“They give us a boost and give us that extra push and bit of motivation. We will need them as always against Durham, who are always a tough team to play against. But when we played them away earlier this season, I just felt our character really shone through and it was a bit of a turning point in the season when we beat them.

“It showed we can go and compete physically with these teams in the division as well, and then our quality starts to shine through. Hopefully that will happen again on Sunday.”