FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Liverpool To Face Manchester City

Liverpool’s quest for the quad kept on rolling tonight after a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest saw the Reds advance to the FA Cup semi-final. They are joined in the last four by Manchester City, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

The group guaranteed that two of the Premier League’s top three teams would face off in the competition’s penultimate round while the third would have an easier test against 12th place Palace. It was Chelsea who got the favorable draw, and so Liverpool will have to go toe-to-toe with City on April 16th in a bid to keep their hopes for the quad alive.

Interestingly, the draw means Liverpool will play City at Wembley Stadium for a berth in the final just six days after the two sides meet at the Etihad, a match that will almost certainly put the winner in the driver’s seat for the Premier League title. This means Liverpool will have chances to spoil their biggest competitor’s hopes for two trophies while City will have two shots at putting an end to the quadruple talk. The stakes are sky-high.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp gave his thoughts on adding another matchup with City to an already tough April schedule in his press conference following the victory over Nottingham Forest.