Nottingham Forest 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap, FA Cup Quarter Final: Liverpool Finds A Way

Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool: Jota 79’

Pre-Match

The Reds head to Nottingham to take on the last remaining lower division side left in the FA Cup. Chelsea, City, and Crystal Palace have advanced to the semi-finals. Liverpool are obviously massive favorites to win today, but the pressure of a banana skin match cannot be underestimated.

First Half

One of the questions that came up when the lineups dropped was whether Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Harvey Elliott was starting in the front three, and it appears it’s Elliott. The atomposhere at the City Ground has been lively, but the Forest fans are chanting the “sign on” chant.

The Tricky Trees have given loads of problems to the Reds for the first 25 minutes of the first half, living up to their nickname. Roberto Firmino had a glorious chance to open the scoring in the 28th minute when he was clean on goal but he tried to chip the keeper and was unsuccessful.

The first half ends scoreless and Liverpool have not looked impressive so far.

Second Half

The second half started with a bit of a nervy moment with Forest pressing Alisson into a mistake, but it was saved in the end. There’s been a formation change into a 4-2-3-1 with Keita and Fabinho at the base of the midfield, Ox and Elliott as the wide midfielders and Jota up top with Firmino behind him.

Jurgen Klopp had seen enough from his starting group of players around the 64th minute when he made FOUR changes at once. On came Takumi Minamino, Luis Diaz, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago. Those subs would make the difference.

Forest have their golden opportunity to go ahead in the 76th minute off of a counter, but Zinckernagel isn’t able to covert. Not two minutes later does Diogo Jota do just enough to get onto the end of a cross from Tsmikas. Forest have their chances at the end to try to make it 1-1, but they’re lacking quality and can’t convert.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins by any stretch of the imagination, but I don’t think that matters one bit. Liverpool are into the semi-final of the FA Cup. Dare to dream and live this life, the Reds are on the march.