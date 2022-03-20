MMA Fighter Paddy Pimblett “In Dream Land” After LFC Players Send Post-Victory Congratulations

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, a Scouse mixed martial arts fighter, earned a victory over Rodrigo Vargas at last night’s UFC event at the O2 Arena in London. The lightweight’s first-round victory over his opponent earned him Twitter congratulations from a pair of Liverpool FC defenders. Pimblett, who is a passionate supporter of the Reds, was overjoyed to see the messages from Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Yes Big Virg my Man U absolute legend https://t.co/XztTknPae2 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 20, 2022

Woke up in dream land here 2 of Liverpool’s back 4 tweeting me yes Andy lad ❤️ https://t.co/8eV9Hxpi7x — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 20, 2022

The fighter had his football loyalties on full display over the last few days, starting with a press conference in which he made it very clear he wouldn’t be taking any questions from anybody who worked for The S**.

“You know what, just before we get started, if there’s any reporters from The S** in here, don’t dare ask me a question,” Pimblett said to kick-off his media availability on Thursday.

“Don’t put me in that rag of a newspaper. [I] just thought I’d get that in, yeah? End of.”

The Scouser also led a chant for Justice For The 97 following his victory.

While winning a fight in his native country was clearly momentous for the Liverpudlian, he’s hoping to soon have the chance to fight even closer to home, making it clear he believes he could sell out Anfield if given the opportunity.

“See this arena, the O2? Too small, too small!” quipped Pimblett in his victory interview. “Get me a stadium. Get us to Anfield, and we’ll fill it!”

With Pimblett’s dedication to displaying his love of the Reds for the entire world to see, it’s not hard to believe the Anfield faithful would flock to see him fight in his hometown if ever given the chance.