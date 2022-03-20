Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: FA Cup 2022 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

| Sunday, March 20th |

FA Cup Quarter-Final | City Ground, Nottingham

7:00PM BST/2:00PM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Television: ITV 1 UK (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Nottingham Forest

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

Liverpool

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

