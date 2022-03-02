Liverpool 2, Norwich City 1 - Match Recap: Minamino The Cup Hero

Liverpool 2 - 1 Norwich City

Liverpool: Takumi Minamino 27’, 39’

Norwich City: Lukas Rupp 76’

Pre-Match

Liverpool’s celebrations over their League Cup win are already over as they have another match to focus on. Jurgen Klopp has gone with 10 changes from Sunday’s lineup against Chelsea, but the bench is pretty strong. There’s also West Ham on the horizon. Liverpool shouldn’t take Norwich lightly but they should have enough quality to see this one through.

First Half

Liverpool started strongly against a weakened Norwich City side. Their intent was known off the bat, with Curtis Jones skimming the top bar of the goal in just the 9th minute of the game. The Reds continued to wear down Norwich with possession. They found their opener in the 27th minute as Kostas Tsmikas finding freedom down the left flank as he found Divock Origi in the middle of the six yard box; Origi was able to turn and find an unmarked Takumi Minamino at the back post.

It was Takumi Minamino scoring again in the 39th minute after a well worked corner kick from Tsmikas. Minamino lashed it in near post and beat Tim Krul to double Liverpool’s lead. It’s hard to see how Liverpool doesn’t see this one out with how dominate they’ve been and how lackluster Norwich look.

Second Half

Liverpool began the second half much as they ended the first half but couldn’t turn anything into quality chances. Curtis Jones went off at halftime and was replaced by Harvey Elliott, who took up the right side of the midfield three. The second change was made in the 61st minute as Tyler Morton replaced Jordan Henderson at the base of the midfield.

The Reds found themselves in control of the match but pretty much in cruise control for most of the second half, but were sparked awake by a goal from Norwich City against the run of play. Very similar to the goal a few weeks ago in the league match between these two teams, Norwich found themselves with a bit of luck as Lukas Rupp fired one in from outside the box in the 76th minute. You have to ask the question whether or not Joe Gomez could’ve done more to prevent that opportunity.

Liverpool’s final two changes came in the 83rd minute when Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz replaced Origi and Diogo Jota.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

So much about what’s happening in this Liverpool season is always about context. They’re going to play a lot of games during the business end of this season where the level they need to reach in order to secure victory is different from game to game. That was the case tonight against Norwich, a team that won a trophy 72 hours ago made 10 changes and were good enough to beat a team that’s certainly getting relegated in the Premier League.

The win is all that matters and Liverpool are into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.