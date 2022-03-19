Nottingham Forest Boss Steve Cooper Confirms Four Players Out Ahead Of Liverpool

We already know that Liverpool are heading into the FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest with a few players missing, but the squad was expecting to be rotated anyways. Steve Cooper confirmed in his press conference ahead of the match that The Tricky Trees will be without defensive stalwart Scott McKenna.

“He’s got a hamstring problem and is going to be out for four to five weeks,” Cooper told Nottinghamshire Live.

Mckenna joins fellow central defender Steve Cook, left-back Max Lowe and striker Lewis Grabban on the treatment table.

“It’s not ideal, but as we said with the injuries we picked up in the game before, these things do happen at this time of the season - or any time of the season.” Cooper continued. “You have to take it as it comes, look after the boys who are injured but focus on the ones who are ready to play the next one. It’s a blow for Scott, because everyone has seen he’s been having an outstanding season for us, so for it to be stopped in its tracks is disappointing for him, more than anything. But hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

“I’m not the only manager sitting here who has picked up injuries over the recent weeks and months. I’m not going to cry about it, I’m just going to get on with it.”

Forest may consider themselves fortunate to have this glamour tie with Liverpool, but not being able to put their best foot forward in terms of a lineup on Sunday has to be disheartening. They also have their league to worry about, with being just 3 points off of a promotion playoff spot with about ten matches to go.