Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: FA Cup Quarterfinal 2021-22 Preview and Team News

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, March 20th |

FA Cup | City Ground

6PM GMT/2PM EST

Liverpool’s sights return to the FA Cup on Sunday evening when they head to City Ground to take on Championship side Nottingham Forest in the quarter-final round of the competition. The Reds hope to scoop up a second domestic trophy this season after already securing the League Cup last month.

The big news for Klopp’s side is that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah will miss the match due to injury. League Cup hero goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will once again remain on the sidelines in favor of number one Alisson Becker. Kelleher started in the early rounds of the competition, but Alisson retook his place for their fifth round victory against Norwich City.

Liverpool have games coming at them thick and fast as they continue to challenge in all three remaining competitions as we get into spring. However, it’s clear that Klopp is taking this tournament seriously this season in a way that he hasn’t in years past, so it will be no surprise to see him field a high quality XI on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have fought through two other Premier League clubs to reach the quarter-final. First it was a huge 4-1 victory over Leicester City and then they scraped past Arsenal in the next round. They’ve also pushed on in the Championship, winning their last two games, including a big one against QPR at the weekend that puts them close to the play-off places.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konaté, Tsimikas; Keïta, Fabinho, Jones; Diaz, Firmino, Jota

Alexander-Arnold is out until sometime next month, and Joe Gomez is expected to take his place at right-back for the time being. Klopp may or may not decide to give Andy Robertson a well-deserved break on the other side of the defense and field back-up Kostas Tsimikas in his place. Even without Salah, there’s still such an abundance of talent up front for Klopp to choose from. It’s likely that Sadio Mané could get a break in favor of Diogo Jota.

Steve Cooper’s side will be without Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, and Lewis Grabban for this match.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “Maybe at one point, we say ‘we can focus on this or focus on that’ or whatever, but the only way I know is to stay completely focused on the next game, and that is Nottingham. Yes, they are a Championship side, but one in a really good moment. Steve Cooper is doing a brilliant job there. You can see how they set up a system, they have big talents in the team as well. Probably the whole Premier League is after them.”

Steve Cooper: “But we’ve got to aim for it. It doesn’t get any tougher than Sunday, but we’ve still got to go out there and play, and we’ve still got to back ourselves. If we don’t back ourselves, then why should anyone else? We’re really looking forward to the game.”

The Officials

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistant Referees: Richard West & Daniel Robathan. Fourth Official: Kevin Friend. VAR: Andrew Madley. AVAR: Simon Bennett

Kickoff is set for 6PM GMT/2PM EST tomorrow. In the meantime, The Liverpool Offside team will keep you updated with all of the team news and match buildup as it becomes available, along with providing a matchday liveblog and post-match recaps and reaction. If you want to join the discussion, sign up for an SB Nation account and have your say on the action as it happens.