Alisson to Play in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed in his press conference today that Alisson Becker will play in Sunday’s Quarter-Final.

This news might come as some surprise since Caoimhin Kelleher played in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup, though the Irish international did miss out on the fifth round.

“The FA Cup is Ali,” Klopp said in his press conference earlier today.

Injuries and other unforeseen issues will likely have an impact on Klopp’s team selection to face Nottingham Forest, opposition that Klopp will not be underestimating.

“We are Premier League team number four for Nottingham I think in the competition so they didn’t have an easy way yet, but they made it. An important game on Wednesday against Queens Park Rangers, they are close enough to think about promotion again so our former LFC coach [Steve Cooper] is doing obviously a proper job there, so another reason why it’s a special game.

“If we rotate – and I really don’t know it in the moment – then it’s just to have the best team possible for this specific game on the pitch.”

Of course, the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for weeks — and that Mohamed Salah’s foot problem is still a problem — might force Klopp’s hand when it comes to rotation in certain areas of the pitch.

Nottingham Forest in the cup is the final match before the March international break.