Rumor Mongering: PSG Target Liverpool’s Michael Edwards

Michael Edwards might have been the one masterminding the transfers at Anfield over the past few years rather than being the subject of them, but we’re mongering this rumor here at TLO all the same.

The admired Liverpool technical director is hanging up his laptop at Anfield for the last time when his contract expires this summer, drawing to a close arguably one of the most prolific transfer records—both incoming and outgoing—in modern times.

While Real Madrid, as well as a newly-flush Newcastle have been floated as potential destinations for the departing exec, it is remains anyone’s guess as to where he will be plying his trade next season.

However, according to Sam Wallace at The Telegraph, a formidable suitor for Edwards’ services has thrown their hat in the ring, as PSG are said to have added him to their short list.

Current sporting director, Leonardo is rumored to be on his way out the door following yet another hilariously ignominious Champions League exit at the hands of Madrid, with the Qatari ownership said to be casting their eye about to find a world class executive to add to their shiny collection of superstar players.

Wallace reports that other names on the four-man shortlist include Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Sporting CP’s Hugo Viana, and Sassuolo’s Giovanni Rossi. However, it will not be straightforward appointment whoever PSG choose as current manager Mauricio Pochettino is also expected to depart at the end of the season, leaving the new sporting director with the task of finding a manager capable of handling a squad of star egos.

As the man essential in constructing the dominant Liverpool sides of the last few years, Reds supporters could not possibly begrudge Edwards’ ultimate decision. Nevertheless, it would be difficult to see a quality character like Mikey Edwards, join such a shambolic, sportswashing cluster of a club.

Hopefully, he chooses differently.