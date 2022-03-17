Klopp on Trent’s Defending: “I Don’t Know What the Boy Has to Do”

Liverpool FC took home all three points from their trip to the Emirates Stadium in what was an assured and comfortable game all-around. Arsenal certainly took the game to Liverpool at parts, especially on the wing. Bukayo Saka had no luck against Robertson, and so most of the action took place on Liverpool’s right, where Gabriel Martinelli took the fight to Trent Alexander-Arnold all night. In a post-game interview with Sky Sports, Jürgen Klopp had this to say about the duel:

“Both teams had spells of possession where the other team was patient, closing the centre, didn’t want to step out. But we had to, and in the moment when we defended forward in the second half and our eights were jumping.” “The wingers defended the balls in that moment, apart from the diagonal balls to Martinelli which Trent defended incredible. “Martinelli is such a talented boy and it’s really tricky. If anyone says anything about Trent can’t defend, they should come to me, I will knock them down. Honestly, I cannot hear it anymore. I don’t know what the boy has to do.

It may have look like Martinelli was having lots of fun against Trent... but it certainly didn’t amount to much. The right-back was pretty happy to redirect Arsenal’s tricky attack into a gangly web of Matip and Fabinho’s legs all night. And you still have Alisson on aisle clean-up duties. Fantastic. The defence is looking real solid and tight if I may say so, myself.