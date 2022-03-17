Robbo: “It’s A Sprint to the Finish Line”

Against a surging Arsenal, Liverpool FC did what they were supposed to, winning their game in hand 2-0 to reduce the point deficit to a single measly one. It was a really professional, composed and locked-in performance from the team, who had a grip on the game and never seemed too troubled by anything the Gunners threw their way. Andy Robertson managed to notch himself an assist despite having to deal with the tricky Bukayo Saka. Robbo spoke on the overall performance against a pair of threatening Arsenal wingers:

Yeah, of course, it’s always good to contribute and assist goals. I got my head up and saw Bobby run ahead. I think it was a wee bit more [of a] defensive performance tonight, me and Trent. Martinelli and Saka are really hard work – tricky wingers, always wanting the ball in behind, always looking to take you on one-v-one. I thought Trent was outstanding against Martinelli. It’s never easy against Saka so I was happy to keep him quiet in this game. A really tough game. So happy with the clean sheet and obviously to assist Bobby. Bobby deserves his goal, I thought he was outstanding when he came on. Most importantly, a huge three points for us.

Robbo also offered his thoughts on City and the title race as it stands:

It was a game in hand. I don’t like games in hand too much, I would much rather points on the board – I’ve always said that. Now we’re on level games. But I’d still rather be in Man City’s position, they’re ahead, they’ve still got a point advantage, obviously we still need to go to their place. I think a couple of players said that after the game; I agree with that. We just need to keep going, we need to try to keep winning games. We’re in fine form just now but we’ve got another huge game on Sunday, another chance to get to Wembley and then the international break. We need to keep pushing, we need to keep winning games and if we do that we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season. But they’ve got an extra point than us. They’re a point better off, they’re a fantastic team – one of the best in the world. They will obviously try to have a strong finish. That’s us done for the Premier League until after the international break, both teams, and then it’s a sprint to the finish line. We’re in the race. A lot of people maybe didn’t think we were going to be come January time, but we’re definitely in the race and we just need to keep trying to focus on what we’re doing and picking up as many points as possible.

The momentum is fully behind the surging Reds. Now, a FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest and an international break beckons. Up the Reds.