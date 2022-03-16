Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: The Usual Suspects

Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool

Gunners: N/A

Reds: Jota 54’, Firmino 62’

Pre-Match

Jurgen Klopp makes a big call, leaving Salah—who picked up a knock last time out against Brighton—on the bench. However, he won’t be without plenty of firepower; the front line of Sadio Mané, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota is enough attacking talent to trouble any backline. The midfield three of Fabinho, Thiago, and captain Jordan Henderson is arguably our strongest trio, and the back four (and keeper) are as expected.

Liverpool can cut Manchester City’s lead, which was once a seemingly insurmountable 14 points, down to just one solitary point tonight. Just keep on winning, that is the only goal.

First Half

Liverpool start on the front foot, immediately putting Arsenal under pressure and winning a corner in the very first minute. Promising!

Well, despite Van Dijk managing to force a save from an early corner, the match has settled down. Neither side are making much headway in attack, and Liverpool appear to be happy to regroup and be patient now after the fast start didn’t result in a goal.

Arsenal are doing frustratingly well at blocking off the passing lanes, and Liverpool are doing frustratingly poorly at doing anything with the ball on the rare occasion they actually get it into a half-decent position.

The Reds really aren’t helping themselves with a bunch of errant passes and poor decisions in the attacking (middle and defensive) third. They might need to just get in and regroup at the half at this rate.

We’re still scoreless in London as the ref blows for halftime. It has been a war of attrition so far, with an xG of 0.10 for Arsenal and 0.19 for Liverpool. The Reds created the best chance of the half just before the break, after Trent Alexander-Arnold played Mané in with a beautiful chipped pass over the top of the defense. However, Sadio couldn’t get his shot on target. Much more of that in the second half, please.

Second Half

Liverpool start off the second half as they did the first, with an exciting moment from Sadio Mané in front of goal! Unfortunately he’s well offside, and his goal is rightfully chalked off.

A few minutes later Arsenal nearly (and should have) taken advantage of a terrible back pass, but as we’ve seen so much this season, Alisson Becker comes up huge to deny the home side.

GOAL! Diogo Jota breaks the deadlock! The lad just can’t stop scoring against Arsenal! He’s played through with a brilliant pass from Thiago, and fires the shot low near post, beating Ramsdale, despite the keeper getting a palm to it.

And it’s Jota’s last touch! Klopp hooks the goal scorer and Diaz for Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Let’s go!!!

GOAL!! And Bobby also loves scoring against the Gunners! GET IN!!! Firmino tried to be the creator, but decided instead that he’d just have to finish the move off himself. Andy Robertson did well to keep the move alive, and eventually teed the Brazilian up for a tap in.

Bobby, at the best of times, can be both a goal scorer and an agent of chaos (for opposition backlines). He was both for the goal. He started the move by winning the ball back up high and driving to the byline, attempting to cut it back for Thiago and/or Mo Salah. Nothing came of the initial chance, but the Arsenal defense were all over the place, leading to Bobby capitalizing with his near post run a moment later.

Liverpool have done well to make sure not much of note happens after the second goal, but as the clock approaches the 90-minute mark Martinelli fired just wide. Klopp makes his final sub shortly thereafter, bringing on Curtis Jones for Thiago.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

It wasn’t easy going, especially in the first half, but Liverpool’s considerable quality in front of goal eventually paid dividends. It’s a second 2-0 win on the trot, and third consecutive clean sheet in the league. These Reds are on the march, and looking to go one point and one spot higher up the table. One game at a time.