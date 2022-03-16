Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

ARSENAL VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, March 16th |

Premier League | Emirates

8:15PM BST/4:15PM EDT

In recent seasons, post (and even a bit during) the Arsene Wenger Era, Arsenal have been more than happy to roll over and have their bellies rubbed whenever a big team came to town.

This Arsenal team appear to be rounding into a slightly more serious version of the club. In recent months, they’ve picked up enough results to make themselves contenders—if not actually favorites—to capture the last Champions League qualifying spot. They pushed Man City in a hard-fought 2-1 loss. And they held Liverpool to a draw at Anfield, before succumbing 2-0 in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal.

However, Arsenal’s business—Champions League qualification—is none of Liverpool’s business. Liverpool’s business is to continue winning in the league, and to continue to narrow the gap to Manchester City. With a win tonight, Liverpool can make that gap a solitary point. No matter how serious Arsenal have appeared to be in recent months, this Liverpool side is much more serious. The Reds just need to go down to London and once again show it.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); No Coverage (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

ARSENAL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

