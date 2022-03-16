Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

ARSENAL VS LIVERPOOL
| Wednesday, March 16th |
Premier League | Emirates
8:15PM BST/4:15PM EDT
In recent seasons, post (and even a bit during) the Arsene Wenger Era, Arsenal have been more than happy to roll over and have their bellies rubbed whenever a big team came to town.
This Arsenal team appear to be rounding into a slightly more serious version of the club. In recent months, they’ve picked up enough results to make themselves contenders—if not actually favorites—to capture the last Champions League qualifying spot. They pushed Man City in a hard-fought 2-1 loss. And they held Liverpool to a draw at Anfield, before succumbing 2-0 in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal.
However, Arsenal’s business—Champions League qualification—is none of Liverpool’s business. Liverpool’s business is to continue winning in the league, and to continue to narrow the gap to Manchester City. With a win tonight, Liverpool can make that gap a solitary point. No matter how serious Arsenal have appeared to be in recent months, this Liverpool side is much more serious. The Reds just need to go down to London and once again show it.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); No Coverage (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
ARSENAL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.
Loading comments...