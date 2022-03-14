Liverpool Announce Ukraine Fundraising Initiative

Liverpoolfc.com have announced today that a club-wide initiative to support the people of Ukraine, bringing all facets of the club together.

Along with the teams and staff, the initiative is supported by fan groups, including Spirit of Shankly, Liverpool Women’s Supporters Club and the Official LFC Supporters Clubs.

Former players have pledged the £15,000 raised at the Forever Reds Christmas Lunch to the UK Red Cross appeal for Ukraine, and current players have donated signed match-worn shirts. These shirts will be auctioned off (access to the auction here) by the LFC Foundation to help meet basic needs in Ukraine.

Local supporter Rob Edwards will be driving a truck packed with essential items to donate to refugees in Poland, and Liverpudlians have donated items to his cause. The LFC Retail staff have provided stock from the shop as part of these efforts.

Fans themselves can get involved via the text-to-donate number associated with the club. You can text the number 70150 with the keyword “LFC.” All ensuing donations are to the value of £10 (with standard network charges not included).

Speaking of these efforts — and especially the new text-to-donate number — club CEO Bill Hogan commented, “We want to use the power of our global fanbase to try to raise money to help those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“The dedicated LFC text-to-donate page is a way for our fans to do what they can. We’re very proud to support this initiative, alongside efforts by our players past and present and our staff in a show of solidarity and togetherness from Liverpool Football Club.”