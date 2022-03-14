Kit Leak: Liverpool 2022/23 Home and Away Shirts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: when we all gather around a bunch of social media accounts that get things right maybe 30% of the time and pass judgement on leaks and rumours of ridiculously expensive new shirts that look just a tiny bit different from the last season’s ridiculously expensive soon to be old shirts.

Per always, it’s a mixed bag and it’s all mixed in with rumours that are incredibly exciting and not in any way true.

Let’s start with the usual. The home kit leak is one that looks exactly like what you’d expect from a Liverpool home kit. It’s a bit plainer than usual, at least from a distance, but the colour is rich and there are a lot of small details that will probably make people happy.

Here is the first look at the authentic version of the Liverpool 22-23 home kit: https://t.co/wH3xJxWr7A — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 12, 2022

The away kit leak, similarly, isn’t particularly exciting. So far, we know it’ll be “predominantly white”, and that we’ll get our first official look at it sometime in July.

The kit that actually garnered the attention of social media this weekend was this rumoured third kit:

Liverpool's reported third kit for the 2022/23 season!



Thoughts Reds? pic.twitter.com/ihvmKs1la3 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 13, 2022

With a gorgeous colour contrast and a fun pattern, this is surely the kit for everyone who’s been clinging to the purple and waiting for a new kit that brings us that same amount of joy (me). Unfortunately, like most good things in 2022, it appears to be fake. Third kit aficionados will have to be content with a “Dark Atomic Teal/Rio Teal/Siren Red” colour combination, and wait till sometime in August or September for the kit to officially be released.