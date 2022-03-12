 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By epicskyline and Zachary Marx
Liverpool v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, March 12th |
Premier League | Amex Stadium
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Brighton vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BRIGHTON

LIVERPOOL

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

