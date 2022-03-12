Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. LIVERPOOL
| Saturday, March 12th |
Premier League | Amex Stadium
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Brighton vs. Liverpool
Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
BRIGHTON
TEAM NEWS. Here's our starting XI to face @LFC in the @PremierLeague today!— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 12, 2022
https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6oiSDitNoH
LIVERPOOL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC #BHALIV
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
