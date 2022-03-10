Adam Lallana Couldn’t Believe Liverpool Didn’t Score

The reaction to Liverpool FC advancing from their round of sixteen matchup against Inter Milan has been mixed. On one hand, you have a few fans and pundits who felt Inter were unlucky to have lost on aggregate, while most never felt Liverpool were in particular danger, and were themselves unlucky not to score and put the tie away quickly in the second leg.

Well, consider Adam Lallana to be in the latter camp. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, the former Liverpool midfielder was pretty relaxed about his former side’s performance:

“I thought Liverpool were in total control in the first half. Inter played well in pockets, but I thought Liverpool played the game in third gear. They saw the job out professionally after Alexis Sanchez was sent off.”

Lallana was also dismissive of the significance of Liverpool suffering a defeat at Anfield for the first time in a year.

“It doesn’t feel like a defeat. They were comfortable throughout, relatively dominant, and they went through. To be honest, I can’t believe they haven’t scored.”

Liverpool FC will head to Brighton on Saturday for an early-kick off at the Amex Stadium.