Watch a Behind the Scenes Look at Liverpool’s Wembley Triumph

Excuse me, can I interest you in 20 minutes of behind the scenes moments reliving Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup? Yes? No? Anyone?

The official site has released a free video on YouTube to revel in the moment when Liverpool won their first League Cup trophy in 10 years. As is typical for these post-match videos, the footage shows reactions to key moments in the game from new and unseen angles.

With this video, we are also treated to more scenes in from their trophy ceremony and celebration, as well as some of the tamer locker room revelry.

As one would expect, match hero Caoimhin Kelleher, along with captain Jordan Henderson feature heavily. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both filmed stopping to hug Kenny Dalglish in the tunnel. Dalglish was the last Liverpool manager to bring the cup back to Merseyside back in 2012.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold pointed out in his tweet after the match, this win is only the start of Liverpool’s ambitions for the rest of the season. They still have the FA Cup, the Champions League, and now even the Premier League to play for over the next three months.