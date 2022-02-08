Liverpool Announce New Marketing Partnership

If one wants to compete with the state-owned sportswashing operations of the footballing world, marginal gains is the name of the game. Whether it’s throw-in coaches, sports psychologists or data analysts, looking for and finding improvements in as many untapped potential sources as possible can make a big dent in the advantage infinite money plays in this sport.

Eventually, though, you’ll have to pay for the talent your data has uncovered, which means you’re going to have to find some cash, and when you can’t simply invent sponsorship deals with companies you create explicitly for that purpose, you have to go out into the world and find legitimate branding opportunities.

Liverpool have already sold the naming rights to their training facility and promised away their armpits, so partnering with a small business design and marketing specialist wasn’t really that much of a stretch, and today, the Reds announced a multi-year deal with Vista.

The purpose of the partnership with the Cardiff-based firm is to use Liverpool’s platform to amplify small businesses and provide them with exposure. Naturally, these businesses will also receive matchday experience privileges.

“This is an exciting partnership that at the start will support small businesses in Liverpool, which in return will shape stronger communities in this city for a brighter future,” said Drew Crisp, senior vice president of digital at Liverpool. “We are thrilled to welcome Vista on board.

“The past two years has been tough for some businesses and this idea from Vista will be a huge opportunity for deserving small businesses to see their name in the lights at Anfield. Each will be given a global platform to tell everyone about their business and amplify their messaging.”

While this all sounds very wholesome, the bottom line is that Vista are paying the Reds money for this partnership, and while there is no official sum attached, one hopes that cash can get funneled into, say, a new contract for an Egyptian goalscorer with a chip on his shoulder.