Liverpool Players Nominated for Monthly Awards

Liverpool FC Women went on the rampage in January, scoring 17 goals in their four straight league wins (the Reds are on seven consecutive wins at the moment, and sit nine points clear at the top of the table with seven matches left to play).

In recognition of this effort, two Liverpool players have been nominated for FA Women’s Championship monthly honors.

Rachel Furness, who has been playing at the absolute top level over the past month (well, for more than a month, really), has been nominated for the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month for her efforts. She scored three goals in three appearances in the month of January. Notably, Furness became the record goalscorer for Northern Ireland this past November, and was recognized for this achievement on January 16th.

She competes against Elise Hughes (Charlton Athletic), Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace) and Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United) for the honor. You can vote for Furness here.

Alongside Furness, Leanne Kiernan, who has had her shooting boots on lately, has been nominated for the January Goal of the Month for her first goal in her hat-trick away at Blackburn Rovers (a match which finished 6-0 for the Reds).

The goal is the first in the Championship’s Tweet below, and you can vote here.

The Academy sides have also done well over January, and Conor Bradley — who cameoed with the men’s first team recently in the FA Cup, providing an assist in his full 90 minutes against Shrewsbury Town — has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2’s Player of the Month award.

Making this shortlist is an honor since the process begins opposition coaches naming the best performance by an opposing player in each of their fixtures over the course of the month in question.

Bradley will be proud of the recognition both from the coaching staff in Liverpool and those of his Premier League 2 opposition.