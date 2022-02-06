FA Cup Fifth Round Draw: Liverpool To Face Norwich City At Anfield

Liverpool dispatched Championship side Cardiff City 3-1 in their fourth-round tie at Anfield today. Despite a frustrating first half, the Reds were lethal in a three-goal second half that saw Harvey Elliott score his first senior goal in his long-anticipated return from an ankle injury and new signing Luis Díaz impress by setting up Takumi Minamino for LFC’s second.

Following the win, Liverpool can now look forward to a matchup with Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition after the draw that took place shortly before kickoff. Norwich booked their place in the next round with a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton yesterday.

The Reds will be heavy favorites to extend their 5 match winning streak and 16 match unbeaten streak against Norwich. They’ll also have a chance to knock the Canaries out of a second competition this season after eliminating them in the third round of the League Cup this past September.

The full results of the draw for the fifth round, which will be played in the first week of March, can be seen below.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Norwich City

Southampton vs West Ham

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood