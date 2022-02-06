Liverpool vs. Cardiff City: FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS. CARDIFF CITY
| Sunday, February 6th |
FA Cup | Anfield
12PM BST/7AM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City
Television: ITV 1 UK (UK); ESPN+ (USA); 10 Play (Australia); SportsNet Now (Canada); Sony Six (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
#LIVCAR— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2022
Here’s how we line-up for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round
CARDIFF CITY
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 6, 2022
Your #CardiffCity lineup for today's @EmiratesFACup tie against @LFC!#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/pDXXvA8aD1
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
