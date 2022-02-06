 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liverpool vs. Cardiff City: FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s fourth round FA Cup match against Cardiff City with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By epicskyline
Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. CARDIFF CITY

| Sunday, February 6th |
FA Cup | Anfield
12PM BST/7AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

Television: ITV 1 UK (UK); ESPN+ (USA); 10 Play (Australia); SportsNet Now (Canada); Sony Six (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

CARDIFF CITY

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

