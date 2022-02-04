While Julian Ward’s first transfer window as Sporting Director had its high points—namely securing a few much-needed loans for fringe players and a delightful daylight robbery of the Spursy variety—the late collapse of a move for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho denied Ward full marks.

A player most Liverpool supporters would have struggled to identify at the start of January was being hailed as the second coming of Philippe Coutinho by the time deadline day rolled around and a final attempt at a deal ultimately failed to make it over the line.

However, all might not be lost, as journalist David Lynch has reported that the Reds have all but completed a summer signing of the starlet:

“Liverpool and Fulham agreed to do the Carvalho deal in the summer at the same price they agreed upon on deadline day,” the Lynch said speaking to Liverpool Official Supporters Club Norway.

“I know multiple journalists have written that Liverpool ‘hope’ to finish the deal, but they’ve come much further than that.

“It’s complete agreement. Only thing left is a medical and Carvalho’s signature.

“There’s no chance for any other club hijacking the deal. At least that’s what I am told.”

Liverpool were reported to lept to the head of the queue for England youth international, agreeing a fee of around £7m-£8m on deadline day, generous for a 19-year-old set to be available for free in the summer. The Portuguese-born youngster was also rumored to have already agreed personal terms and to even have completed his medical.

Reds supporters should rest assured that Carvalho will leaning come summer. And, yes, the irony of that statement in light of the aforementioned Spursy episode is not lost on me.

Here’s to hoping karma decides to sit this one out.