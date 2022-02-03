Egypt and Mohamed Salah Set To Face Senegal And Sadio Mane In AFCON Final

Senegal booked their place in the African Cup of Nations final on Wednesday with a goal and an assist from Sadio Mane in their win against Burkina Faso - and now their opponent has been set.

Surprising maybe some people (or no one?), Senegal will go up against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt squad on Sunday, after the Pharaohs beat Cameroon on penalties on Thursday - their second match to do so in the competition.

With the match still goalless after extra time, it was taken to penalties to decide who would face Senegal this Sunday. Salah, though captain for the match, did not need to take a spot kick as Egypt made three goals, while Cameroon only scored one of four shots taken.

This means that the two attackers, friends, and teammates, will face off against each other this Sunday at 7pm GMT.

May the best man win - but really it’ll be a treat for us fans.