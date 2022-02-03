Postponed Liverpool vs. Leeds United Fixture Scheduled for This Month

Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Leeds United was scheduled for December 26, 2021. But news arrived three days before that the game needed to be postponed. Leeds were unable to field a squad owing to the spread of COVID-19. The fixture has now been scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 07:45 PM GMT.

Liverpool’s official website mentions that the game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As a result, Liverpool will play a total of seven games this month, starting with this Sunday’s FA Cup fixture against Cardiff City. It will be followed by a series of Premier League fixtures, a Champions league game at the San Siro against Inter Milan and finally the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley stadium. The Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium has been postponed.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita due to return from AFCON duties, Luis Diaz being eligible to play for Liverpool in the Champions League, and Thiago Alcantara now back in full training, squad depth does not seem to be as much of an issue as it has in the past. Harvey Elliott returned to team training last month as well, though no date has been announced for his return to the pitch.