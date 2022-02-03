Thiago Alcantara Back in Full Training

After seven weeks out with a hip injury, Thiago Alcantara is back in training for Liverpool FC at Kirby and is in contention to feature in the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round clash with Cardiff City on Sunday.

While Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are still on AFCON duties, Liverpool do seem to be back at full strength for the second half of the season, with a boost in the form of new signing Luis Diaz. Thiago’s availability will certainly help, as we’ve all mumbled to ourselves “Wow, this game could use Thiago right now.” many a time during his absence. His ability to break a press and dictate the game from the middle of the park has been sorely missed.

Liverpool now face a crucial February, with six fixtures in the space of 21 days, including the first leg of their Champions League tie against Inter Milan away at the San Siro, and the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea.