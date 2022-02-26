Jordan Henderson On The Trip To Wembley For The Final

The Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the lone member of the Liverpool squad who won the 2012 League Cup. Both club and player have come a long way in ten years, obviously. Henderson has captained the team to a Premier League and Champions League title, but now they face off against Chelsea in the final tomorrow

“I know it will be a tough game just because of the quality that they have,” the Captain told Liverpoolfc.com. “They are a very good side.

“They’ve won a few trophies over the past year, which will give them a lot of confidence. When we’ve played them this season they’ve both been really tough games. I’m guessing Sunday will be exactly the same.

“Fantastic players, the manager has done really well since he’s gone in there, so it’s a really tough test for us. We will need to be at our very best to even stand a chance, so hopefully we can do that and we can be there ready, give absolutely everything. If we perform to the level we are capable of then we can give them a very good game.”

Jordan went on to talk about what winning this cup would mean for Liverpool’s season.

“I think it can give you a big boost. So early on in the season, to win a trophy would be special for us and maybe give us a little boost going into the business end of the season in the last few months, which would be nice.

“But at the same time you can’t rest everything just on this game because there is still a lot of football to be played, still a lot of competitions to play afterwards. So, no matter which way the final goes we need to react in the right way and give absolutely everything until the end of the season. But, yeah, of course if we win Sunday then it can give you a big boost for the remainder of the season.”