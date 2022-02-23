Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

| Wednesday, February 23rd |

Premier League | Anfield

7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST

After the results on the weekend, which saw Liverpool come from behind against Norwich to win, and Manchester City failing to do the same against Spurs, the Reds have a chance to narrow the gap even further to a scant 3 points to the league leaders. And make no mistake, a win—any win—is the goal here tonight (and likely every remaining league game, from here on in).

Liverpool will face a tricky opponent in Leeds United. Despite trotting out 3-0 winners against them in September, Leeds always seemed threatening in attack, and it was a lot of grafting from the Redmen to get it over the line. And then they damn near ended Harvey Elliott’s season. Elliott is back, fit and available, and might just be one of the creative keys that Liverpool rely on, especially with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino out through injury.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leeds

Television: No Coverage (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LEEDS UNITED

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

