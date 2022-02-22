Jürgen Klopp Plays Down Title Race Talk: “We Have to Win All Our Games”

With Manchester City defeated by Tottenham over the weekend and Liverpool winning against Norwich, at least in theory the Premier League title race is back on. Assuming that Liverpool can win their game in hand against Leeds United tonight. And that Liverpool can then beat City.

Do that, and win the rest of their other eleven remaining league games—or at least match City’s record, likely to be perfect or not far off it the rest of the way—then the title race would very much be on. All of which is obviously a fair bit easier said than done.

“We have so many games left to play,” was Jürgen Klopp’s response when asked about a potential title race. “If we win them all it’s a title race. I understand that people get excited—and it’s good City are not completely out of reach—but it’s a tricky situation and I don’t think one second about a title race.”

There is hope now after City’s stumble where there wasn’t a month ago, but until and unless Liverpool win their game in hand and beat City while otherwise matching their record, there is a clear favourite for the Premier League crown this season and it isn’t the Reds.

“I was on the way home when it was 2-1 Tottenham, then I arrived at home and didn’t follow it anymore as I was sure [City] would equalise,” Klopp added. “Then the driver was very excited and told me it was 2-2 and then 3-2.

“When he said 3-2 I thought City had won so I said okay but he said Tottenham won. I just said oh. That was my reaction. For us nothing changed because we have to win all our games. We cannot win everything in just one game. For now, we just try to win a very difficult Premier League game.”