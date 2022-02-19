Klopp Talk: We Played Really Good Football, Scored Wonderful Goals

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners over relegation battlers, Norwich City including a first goal for new boy Luis Diaz.

After failing to capitalize on numerous first half chances, the hosts fell behind at Anfield as Milot Rashica’s deflected shot gave the Canaries a lead early in the second period.

Liverpool turned it up a gear from that point onward, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diaz helping the Reds narrow the gap with Manchester City to seven points after the defending champions drew with Tottenham in the late fixture.

Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic at the result:

“It had its moments, the longer the game went on the more I could enjoy it, obviously,” the German said speaking to Match of the Day.

“A week or go when we played at Burnley, they give you a proper fight and over the years you learn to deal with these situations, again today. Norwich have a very different style but played a proper game, defended deep, had their counter attacks, made it really tricky for us.

“We had moments and then the game can look completely different, then a deflected ball can be pretty decisive, but these boys just don’t give up, we could help from the bench, bringing really good players on and that was like three days ago the game changer.

“We played really good football and scored wonderful goals. The coaching team, we changed the system as well, go for 4-4-2 and that is necessary in a moment like this that you throw all the knowledge you have together – it gave them a proper challenge to deal with because all of a sudden we were a threat in all moments.”

“Thiago with his passing, really fresh, really relaxed, full of confidence, that helped as well. He is a good player, we just have to make sure we can keep him fit.

Klopp also gave updates on the fitness of two players injured in the midweek Champions League win over Inter Milan:

“Diogo [Jota] was not available and we don’t know how long it will take, Bobby Firmino has a muscle problem and is out for a while, so we have to keep the boys fit and create a spirit like the boys did today in the game.”