Liverpool v Norwich City: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

LIVERPOOL VS. NORWICH CITY

| Saturday, February 19th |

Premier League | Anfield

3PM GMT/10AM EST

Norwich City have left behind the period of terrible form that saw them consigned to the “definitely going down” bottom of the table, but have still struggled to pick up points.

They currently sit in 18th with two wins in their last five, having played more matches than Watford and Burnley below them.

They did give Manchester City a solid go before bowing to the inevitable last weekend, losing 4-0 at home to the league leaders. Liverpool will hope that they, too, have a bit too much for the newly promoted side.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keïta; Salah, Origi, Díâz

Liverpool come into this match after winning 2-0 away from home in the Champions League, and Jürgen Klopp might well choose to rotate ahead of a congested set of fixtures.

Diogo Jota is out of the match with an ankle ligament injury he picked up in Italy, and the club are currently unsure of how long the forward will be sidelined. With a largely healthy squad available, we should expect a certain level of rotation — though good luck to Klopp suggesting to Mo Salah that he has to sit one out, should they go that route.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “We’re not the Harlem Globetrotters. There are a lot of really good football teams and squads we have to battle with, but nobody is happy with being second or losing a final.”

Dean Smith: “We reviewed the Manchester City game and there were a lot of mistakes made. I was disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded. We have to limit those mistakes now. All the goals we conceded were preventable. That’s something we have to do against Liverpool, limit our mistakes. They’ve got quality all over the pitch and that’s why both teams are the top teams in the world. [Liverpool] are very difficult to stop but we approach the game as another opportunity.”

The Officials

Referee: Mike Dean Assistants: Richard West, Derek Eaton Fourth Official: Matt Donohue VAR: John Brooks Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.

Kickoff is set for 3PM GMT/10AM EST tomorrow. In the meantime, The Liverpool Offside team will keep you updated with all of the team news and match buildup as it becomes available, along with providing a matchday liveblog and post-match recaps and reaction.