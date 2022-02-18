Update on Diogo Jota’s Injury

Liverpool had a fully fit squad for almost a week, but after that glorious period of perfection a very important player for the side has picked up an injury.

After putting in a decent shift in Milan, Diogo Jota has been forced to the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury. The Portuguese was taken off at halftime in Milan as a precaution.

The forward stayed in Italy a day longer than planned to get scans done, and has been wearing a protective boot just in case.

While Jota is thus unavailable at the weekend, the extent of his injury is unclear as yet. Manager Jürgen Klopp was careful to manage expectations when talking to the press:

“No, he will not be available [for Norwich at the weekend] but the extent is still not clear.

“We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others. And so, pretty much everything is possible in the moment: that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.

“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot, it’s a normal procedure; even when you just feel something they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”

For Liverpool fans — and for Jota — the League Cup final is surely the concern.