Inter Boss: We’ve Never Played A Team of Liverpool’s Quality

Liverpool’s round of 16 first leg 2-0 victory over Inter MIlan was a clash for the neutrals in what was a highly-entertaining affair.

The Italian side showed why they were defending Serie A champions, putting the Reds under serious pressure for extended periods, even if they were not rewarded for their efforts with much in the way of clear cut chances.

The nerazzurri acquitted themselves well nonetheless, with Inter boss Simone Inzaghi admitting that the quality of opponent was simply too much for his side on the day:

“We hope that we don’t have to face Liverpool in every match!” Inzaghi said speaking to Amazon Prime Video after Wednesday’s match.”

The visitors were able to call on impressive depth, with three 60th minute substitutions changing the tide in Liverpool’s favor, resulting in another half-time substitute in Roberto Firmino finally opening the scoring with a 75th minute goal. The home side, which had put up a spirited fight up until that point along side a rocking San Siro, quickly succumbed from that point onwards, with a second goal from Mohamed Salah to seemingly emphasize that there was still a difference in class between the two clubs.

“I’m proud of the team,” Inzaghi maintained in his comments. “We had a great match, but we didn’t get the rewards we wanted from our best moments.

“Then the first time we switched off we were punished by an incredible goal. I congratulated the team on their performance, we would have deserved more but what we showed tonight should bode well for what comes in the future.

“Inter have stood up to one of the two strongest teams in Europe, evenings like this must give us self-belief because we played a great match.

“I think this match must be a starting point,” he continued. “We’ve played many excellent matches during the season, but we’ve never come up against a team of the quality of Liverpool before.”

Hats off to Inter, and the Reds will need to be on the guard as the Italians journey to Anfield for the second leg in a few weeks time.