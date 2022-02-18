Liverpool FC Women Captain Niamh Fahey Makes 100th Appearance For Republic of Ireland

Niamh Fahey, captain of the Liverpool FC Women squad, was honored on Tuesday before becoming the fourth woman to total 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland’s national football team.

Fahey made her senior debut for Ireland back in 2007 and has since become not only a dependable force for Liverpool, but for her home country as well.

This 100th cap came as the Republic of Ireland Women played against Poland on Wednesday in the opener of the Pinatar Cup - and going on to beat them 2-1.

Fahey follows behind Emma Byrne (134), Áine O’Gorman (111) and Ciara Grant (105) in appearances, although at 34, she may just overtake at least one of them. She will hopefully be included in the squad when they face Russia in the semi-finals on the 19th of February.

Any sort of international achievement means a lot to many players, so we can only imagine how Fahey is buzzing about her own achievement and joining such an exclusive club for Ireland. She’ll continue to make them proud!