Jota Substituted With Ankle Injury

Roberto Firmino popped up from the bench at half-time to score the opening goal against Inter Milan, after replacing Diogo Jota at the break. It turns out Jota had an ankle ligament issue. However, the good news is that it doesn’t sound particularly serious. Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Liverpool FC Jürgen Klopp had this to say:

“I’m really happy apart from obviously Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament,” said the German manager. “We will see, we don’t know exactly but he could play on, which maybe is a good sign. But at half-time it was swollen anyway, so we had to change.” “So apart from that, it’s just another strong performance and I’m really happy about that.”

The whole “fully fit squad” thing was fun while it lasted. Fingers crossed, Jota will be back and adding to his 15 goals this season before we even know it.