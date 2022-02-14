Alexander-Arnold Adds to his PFA Player of the Month Tally

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been confirmed as January’s PFA Player of the Month, the third time he’s won this award. He was previously recognized in November 2021 and December 2019 (he can likely thank the 4-0 against Leicester City on Boxing Day for the latter one).

In January Alexander-Arnold featured in all three of Liverpool’s league matches (as well as both legs of the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, though the award itself is reflective of just league form). In that time, the defender provided four assists (xA 1.71) — two in the league — as the Reds progressed to the League Cup final and collected seven league points from three against Chelsea, Brentford and Crystal Palace in January. The Reds defense conceded two goals in the league, both to Chelsea.

Notably, Alexander-Arnold was in fine attacking form despite missing the Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who had not yet returned from AFCON. That the right back maintained his creativity speaks to his form this season.

In securing this accolate, Alexander-Arnold beat out Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Leeds United’s Jack Harrison, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Moutinho and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

While he has only previously won PFA Player of the Month once, he has also been in the PFA Team of the Year twice (2018/19 and 2019/20) and won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2019/20, when Liverpool won the title.

While he is a senior player in the Liverpool squad, it’s worth remembering that he is only 23 years of age.