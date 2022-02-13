Burnley 0, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Withstand Blustery Turf Moor Night to Bag a Win

Burnley 0 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool: Fabinho 39’

Pre-Match

Jurgen Klopp has opted for the dynamic contributions of Naby Keita in midfield against Burnley, supported by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, while Thiago appears on the bench. The Original Front Three (TM) of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are reunited after what seems like ages. It seems that Diogo Jota couldn’t train yesterday due to a dead leg, which is why he features on the bench. Of course our favourite Child, Harvey Elliott, may make an appearance as well, as may new signing Luis Diaz. Liverpool will be looking for a sixth successive win in all competitions, and while Turf Moor is a tough place to visit, bottom-placed Burnley should be an easy rival for the Reds tonight.

First Half

Liverpool maintain a high line, and Naby Keita looks lively setting up attacking runs. Burnley slip in behind Liverpool’s defence a few times through long balls, but they are unable to convert their chances. Liverpool then enjoy a good spell of possession amidst the rainy, windy conditions at Turf Moor. Burnley start putting the pressure on towards the second half of this half, reacting quickly and getting the ball in the box. But they also have a number of late offside calls. Mohamed Salah is kneed in from the back in Burnley’s half, in what looks like a certain penalty. But it is not awarded. Liverpool have had a few slick team sequences and counters, but what finally makes a difference is a corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold at 39’, which is picked up by an alert Fabinho who slots it into the net - GOAL!

Second Half

Liverpool begin their quest for a second goal, but make little headway. Things improve considerably once Thiago is subbed on, and he soon sets up Salah for a goal but Nick Pope denies it. At 68’ a cross from Robertson to Firmino is batted in towards goal but it misses the upper edge of Pope’s net. It was deemed offside anyway. Liverpool are controlling the game with a few speedy counter runs keeping Burnley’s defenders busy. Jota appears to get in on goal at 86’ receiving a wide assist from Salah on the counter, but he misses. The scoreline remains unchanged at the end of the second half.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

A dreary Sunday night at Turf Moor isn’t something to look forward to, and Liverpool managed to squeeze a silver lining from it in the form of a weirdly fought win. The performance was far from the quality on display against Leicester City, but hey, we don’t have to think about Burnley till next season so there’s that. Onward to the Champions League!