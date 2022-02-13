Klopp Hints At Milner Extension

James Milner’s current contract is set to be expire at the end of the season. The common assumption has been that Milner will leave the club, but in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burnley match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted that Milner could sign a new deal.

“There are talks but, how always, we usually don’t comment further on that. There’s no reason for it. But yes, of course – I am in talks, the club is in talks with Millie, we will see.”

Klopp added: “There’s no chance Millie will retire next year, he is desperate to play on. And I understand it, to be honest, because life after careers – when you are lucky enough to stay healthy – are much longer than your career, so you should extend your career as long as you can, if you can play football better than other things.

“Millie will be fine after his career as well but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year definitely.”

Milner retiring at Liverpool makes a lot of sense, hopefully he sticks around and coaches at the club too.