Jordan Henderson Returns to Training

Jordan Henderson missed out on the match against Leicester City on Thursday due to a minor back injury, but has rejoined team training today — alongside returning AFCON winner Sadio Mané.

In his press conference today manager Jürgen Klopp noted that the captain’s return was “always the plan,” and he has said that “[i]f nothing happens, he will play on Sunday.”

Joe Gomez, who recently returned from injury, and Divock Origi both missed out on being in the machday squad against Leicester on Thursday, but the manager has clarified that their absence is unrelated to injury. Both players trained with the team today, with Klopp clarifying the reason for their exclusion from the squad:

“[Gomez and Origi] were not injured. What I said, it didn’t happen a lot that we have these quality players and then they couldn’t make the squad.

“For Joe, it was the situation that we have to make the decision – do we want to have a second centre-half on the bench or not?

“Div is not too long back in training after his injury, so that was the decision there. But both will train fully.”

Mané’s fitness will be evaluated following training today, but as it stands Liverpool have a fully fit squad for the first time in quite a long time, and Klopp has plenty of options over a congested period.