Sadio Mané Back in Training Following AFCON Heroics

After leading his country to AFCON glory — and taking a few days to celebrate that momentous achievement with Senegalese fans — Sadio Mané is back in training with Liverpool.

The attacker trained with the team today and is in contention for the match against Burnley on Sunday. Jordan Henderson, who missed out against Leicester with a minor back issue, was back in training as well.

As it stands, Liverpool thus have a full-strength squad for the weekend’s match, giving manager Jürgen Klopp the right kind of problems when it comes to decision-making.

Before Leicester the manager noted that he “can’t remember any time” he’s had a fully fit squad, so this might well be a landmark in his career — though the congested fixture schedule might make rotation a priority ahead of Wednesday’s Champion’s League first leg against Inter Milan.

Of course, the spread of games is as positive as it could be when it comes to recovery, as Sunday-Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday following a break is better than what some teams are facing. Inter play on Saturday, and thus have a slightly longer rest period than the Reds ahead of the away leg in Milan.

While rumors swirl around a potential exit for Sadio Mané, whose contract expires at the end of next year, at present Liverpool’s squad depth is nothing to scoff at.