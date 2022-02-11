Liverpool are just about keeping the title race alive as Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester made it four matches unbeaten in the league. Manchester City are a still a daunting nine points ahead, but with a game still in hand, the Reds know the objective now is to simply maintain pressure, hoping for the league leaders to slip.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has sought to play down talk of a race, but with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane returning from their AFCON exploits, the squad finally starting to look healthy and the Reds seeming like they are starting to click into gear again, Liverpool supporters might start believing that a league push isn’t completely off the table.

Reds left back Andy Robertson, for one, believes they aren’t a million miles away and has urged his side to maintain their concentration:

“The only way we can answer the questions is by getting results,” the star defender said speaking to BT Sport after the game.

“The gap [between Liverpool and City] is still too big. We just have to keep putting pressure on them. We have to look after ourselves. It will be an exciting run-in hopefully as we are still fighting in four competitions.

“We’ll keep pushing each other and putting pressure on each other.”

The Reds were bolstered by the performance of new boy, Luis Diaz, starting on the night in his home debut as Mane recuperated upon his recent return. Robertson already appears to have struck up a partnership with pacy wide man down the left-hand side, with the new no. 23 twice nearly beating Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel for his first goal.

“We just need to let him bed in but for his first start I thought he was excellent,” the Scotland international said of Diaz.

“In his first training session I saw him flying about and I thought ‘He’ll be OK here!’ I think the crowd really took to him. My Spanish isn’t great but we made it work today.”

“My partnership with Sadio Mane has been great over the last five years so he’ll come back full of confidence after winning AFCON but we have options now. We have competition all over the park.”

It is exciting times again in Red nation as a number of new and returning faces look set to supercharge a Liverpool push in each of the four trophies up for grabs.