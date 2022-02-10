Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS LEICESTER CITY

| Thursday, February 10th |

Premier League | Anfield

7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST

We’re approaching the business end of the season, and if Liverpool want to stay relevant at the top of the table, only three points will do. The Reds are facing a bruised and battered Leicester, fresh off a defeat in the FA Cup to Championship side Nottingham Forest. However, former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has found a way to be a thorn in our sides, having won the last two league matches between the two sides. Tonight would be a good one to get some revenge.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); No Coverage (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

LEICESTER CITY

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

