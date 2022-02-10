Inter Milan Hoping Bastoni Fit for First Leg

It’s February, and you know what it means. Champions League action is due to resume, and in a week’s time, Liverpool FC will make another trip to the San Siro to take on Inter Milan, this time for the first leg in the round of 16.

Unlike Jürgen Klopp who seems delightfully unsure of what to do with having his entire squad available to him for the first time in eternity, Inter Milan are sweating on the fitness of Alessandro Bastoni, who sustained a sprained ankle in the midweek Coppa Italia match against Roma. The Nerazzurri will naturally not want to be without one of their starting centre-backs against the Reds, but especially so as they already have Nicolo Barella suspended for the game.

Inter will play Napoli away this weekend in a crucial six-pointer at the top of Serie A table, while Liverpool will pay the always bruising Turf Moor a visit for a game against Burnley.